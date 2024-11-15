Nine screen stars reflect on nine years of ‘Suidooster’ drama

Nine years after making its debut on kykNET, “Suidooster” is still captivating audiences with drama, laughter, and storylines that enforce the belief in love. “Suidooster” is an Afrikaans soapie based on the fictional South African suburb of Ruiterbosch. It follows a matriarch, her family, friends and the people of Suidooster, which is a small shopping and business centre.

Over the years, “Suidooster” has earned numerous South African Film and Television Awards. As the show celebrates nine wonderful years of storytelling, the show's stars have shared their favourite storylines over the years. Eden Classens (Justin Potgieter)

Classens fondly recalls Justin’s steroid storyline, a period of intense physical training that also highlighted the repercussions of substance abuse. The storyline’s impact was personal, leading to his Men’s Health magazine cover and an exploration of Justin’s physical and mental challenges. Jill Levenberg (Mymoena Samsodien) Levenberg reminisces about Mymoena’s comical obsession with a fictional celebrity, Olivia Johnstone, climbing mountains and binge-watching her movies. Another highlight for her was the storyline with her on-screen family involving “Hallie-happies” recipes, creating unforgettable laughs on set.

Jill Levenberg stars as Mymoena Samsodien in ‘Suidooster’. Picture: Supplied Recently, Mymoena’s gambling storyline tested her range, offering fresh emotional challenges and a deeper insight into her character. Portia Joel (Lee-Ann Jacobs) Joel’s standout storyline was when Lee-Ann’s seemingly perfect life was disrupted by Carlo, the long-lost son of her love interest, Ty. The storyline delved into her insecurities around motherhood and her journey to accept Carlo as part of her family.

Irvine van der Merwe (Nazeem Jacobs) Van der Merwe enjoyed the storyline where Nazeem and Kaashifa opened a fine dining restaurant. It was a refreshing departure from crime-driven plots, offering humour and a lighter tone. Simone Biscombe (Bianca Fourie)

The storyline that stood out for Biscombe was AB’s death, which was deeply personal due to the recent loss of her own father. Working with Cedwyn Joel (AB) brought comfort, and his on-screen passing provided her with a cathartic experience. Denise Newman (Bridgette October) For Newman, Bridgette’s fiery relationship with her husband, Ian, was memorable, especially the arc where she regained her power after he fell into a coma, allowing her to reclaim her dignity and control.

Annelisa Weiland (Kate Vosloo) Weiland recalls the mystery of a lost emerald ring as one of her favourites. The storyline, filled with unexpected twists and a feel-good resolution, was especially enjoyable, thanks to her collaboration with Gantane Kusch. Lauren Joseph (Zoe October)

Joseph’s favourite storyline revolved around Zoe’s life-altering realisation about her relationship with Tim du Plooy. This storyline, which also introduced her character’s mother, allowed Lauren to delve deeper into Zoe’s past and complexities. Irshaad Ally (Rhafiek Samsodien) Ally reflects on the heartbreaking storyline of Rhafiek and Carmen losing their child, one of the saddest moments in “Suidooster”. The actor also recalls a humorous line from AB that had the cast in stitches, highlighting the close-knit, playful atmosphere on set.