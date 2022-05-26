Nomzamo Mbatha wears the hat of actor and series executive producer in the historical drama, ‘Shaka Ilembe’

Nomzamo Mbatha has been away from our TV screens for quite some time, but the A-list actress has been hard at work at making her comeback. The “Coming 2 America” actress has been confirmed as the female lead character in the 2023 historical drama series, “Shaka Ilembe”, which is currently in production.

Mbatha will play the role of Queen Nandi, the revered mother of Shaka. The talented Lemogang Tsipa will play the adult King Shaka and newcomer Ntando Zondi will play the boy Shaka, while Thembinkosi Mthembu will star as King Dingiswayo and Wiseman Mncube as King Zwide. Mbatha, who also wears the hat of series executive producer, said that she is honoured to bring Queen Nandi to life. “History will remember those who informed its people of where we come from, to better understand who we are. I am fortunate to be part of a project that is much bigger than ourselves and to tell this story in our own language. Impi iyeza,” said Mbatha.

Set in the 1700s, “Shaka Ilembe” tells the story of the making of the iconic African king, with iterations from his early childhood through to adulthood. Cast of Shaka Ilembe. Picture: Supplied Angus Gibson, creative director at Bomb Productions, who is well known for his work in films like “Back of the Moon”, “Mandela” and “Crossroads”, said the series is cast with “deep talent”. "It is magical witnessing these performers bring life to characters we only know from the history books. When the cast arrive on set, fully dressed in wardrobe and hair from the period, I am blown away,“ he said.

The production has been six years in the making with consultations with historians, academics and family descendants, including the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. “This is our appointment with history; we want to capture the authenticity and deepen the understanding of this era,” said executive and cultural advisor, Nhlanhla Mtaka. While Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video at MultiChoice said striking a balance between historical authenticity and drama was crucial to the plot.

“We want people to learn about our history and culture, but we also want to keep viewers glued in anticipation. ’"Shaka Ilembe” seeks to uncover nuggets of history, but creates narrative in the gaps by putting known characters alongside fictional characters in order to keep the story moving,” Phahle said. @Mzansimagic tweeted: “We're excited to announce that filming has started on the epic new drama series #ShakaIlembe, with an incredible cast bringing the legendary story to life.” We're excited to announce that filming has started on the epic new drama series #ShakaIlembe, with an incredible cast bringing the legendary story to life.

[Click] to read all about it here: https://t.co/tRICeTHtig pic.twitter.com/rn6oB25rRv — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) May 25, 2022 On Instagram, Mbatha gave her fans a sneak peak of her beautiful character with the caption: “We will see you in 2023 🎥 🎞📝🎬 Actor and Executive Producer. Sibonga abangabonwayo. #ShakaIlembe UNandi! USomnqeni. UMathanga kawahlangani, Ahlangana ngokubon’umyeni. UGedegede lwasenhla nenkundla.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha (Nxumalo)🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) Mbatha’s industry peers and fans took to the comments to congratulate her on her lastest project. “Queen Nandi😍 This is going to be EPIC, can’t wait🙌🏾🔥,” said “Blood and Water“ star Ama Qamata. TV presenter Kayise Nolufefe Ngqula said: “Makwande!!! I see no other person who could play Queen Nandi. Casting perfection and EP??? Look at God?? 😍😍😍😍. Congratulations ✨✨.”