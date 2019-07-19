Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins from "Flip or Flop: Nashville". Picture: Supplied

South Africans love home makeover shows and now there's a new channel for you to binge on.



HGTV - the number one non-news network on cable television in the US - launched on DStv channel 177 earlier this month.





The channel focuses on home improvements that are within reach of the average viewer.

Shows feature on-screen experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations.

The channel will include inspirational programming especially geared towards viewers who enjoy seeing dilapidated dumps transform into stylish and enviable homes, tiny homes become miniature paradises and are interested in learning how to bargain hunt for dream homes.



House Hunters USA





Go behind the scenes as individuals, couples and families learn what to look for and decide whether or not a home is meant for them.





Focusing on the emotional experience of finding and purchasing a new home, each episode shows the process as buyers search for a house to call home.





Flip or Flop Nashville





Flip or Flop Nashville on HGTV. Picture: Supplied

Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins are busy house flippers in Nashville, Tennessee – and to add a little drama, they used to be a couple.





In this entertaining series, the driven duo fight the market – and sometimes each other – in their quest to turn problem homes into profitable ones.





Home Town





Married couple Erin and Ben Napier devote their time to helping people in their Mississippi neighbourhood renovate their historic homes.





They use only found materials and old textiles to keep the character of the homes but give them a gleaming, modern update.





Good Bones Good Bones is on HGTV. Picture: Supplied Mina and Karen renovate whole neighbourhoods, house by house, in hopes of improving the area and uplifting the community.

Having perfected their own area, they're venturing into a new one.





My Lottery Dream Home





What type of home would you buy if you won the lottery? In this series, host David Bromstad takes recent lottery winners on the search of a lifetime with extravagant house hunts for their new dream homes.





* HGTV is available in South Africa to DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Compact subscribers.