Noxolo Grootboom’s last broadcast bumped up SABC1 TV ratings

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

SABC1 received a much welcomed boost in TV ratings for March thanks to the legendary Xhosa news anchor, Noxolo Grootboom’s final broadcast. A staggering 3 823 686 viewers tuned in to the “isiXhosa News” on March 30 that aired from 7pm to 7.30pm, making this broadcast the fourth most watched show on the channel for March and the seventh most watched show overall for March. “Uzalo”, “Generations – The Legacy” and “Skeem Saam” took the top three spots for the month. In February the “isiXhosa News” viewership was 3 436 189 falling one below the “Zulu News” bulletin. However with the retirement of Grootboom and the channel announcing the special broadcast, a further 387 497 viewers tuned in to bid farewell to the legendary journalist.

In January the viewership for the same show stood at 3 748 210.

Grootboom recently retired from reading the news on the South African public broadcaster after 37 years.

Her farewell news bulletin was held on March 30.

The affair was so great that the “family meeting” which was scheduled for the same evening had to be pushed back so that Grootboom’s fans could watch as their favourite Xhosa news anchor says “ndinithanda nonke emakhaya”, which loosely translates to “I love you all at home”, one final time.

The closing phrase was her way of saying thank you to the people of South Africa.

Next month, on Saturday, May 3, SABC1 will reminisce on Grootboom’s 37-year career in a TV special.