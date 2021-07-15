’Nqobile’ deserves high praise for its gripping slice of life story and stellar casting

SA’s local content deserves to be celebrated as much as international content, if not more. From our exceptionally gifted creators, actors and behind the scenes crew, we are producing world-class content while staying true to our roots.

“Nqobile”, a new 13-part drama series, is a testament to our great storytelling. This slice of home-grown life, which is created and produced by Ayanda Borotho, Adze Ugah and Nobuntu Webster, is a gritty and compelling watch. Nqobile Khumalo, who fans will recall from “Scandal!” and “Isibaya”, is formidable as the title character in “Nqobile”.

She taps into a wide gamut of emotions, evolving from a grief stricken and abused wife to a pioneering businesswoman. The series opens with flashbacks of her son drowning in the family pool. This has created a huge rift between her husband Simo (Kagiso Modupe) and her. Simo’s attitude towards Nqobile is repulsive. To him, she’s a painful reminder of the son he lost. Her entrepreneurial nature is a threat to him.

He tries to stifle her at every turn. Meanwhile, his father George (Magic Hlatshwayo) is Nqobile’s greatest advocate. When she comes up with a revolutionary idea of a female-led e-hailing service, she not only impresses their biggest client, she also cements her future as the company’s CEO. This unforeseen development threaten a philandering Simo’s dodgy business deadlines with the Black Widow (Lilian Dube).