Nqobile Sipamla takes up a detective role on ’DiepCity’

Actress Nqobile Sipamla will be heading to Mzansi Magic’s telenovela “DiepCity’s” as the new detective who will stop at nothing to clean up things. “DiepCity” is a tale that not only has an explosive, gripping storyline but one that exposes the lived realities of most South Africans – the life of crime and poverty.

Story continues below Advertisment

Playing the character of Nandi Bhengu – a feisty, well-dressed, gorgeous and sharp as a tack detective – Sipamla will be on the lookout for top criminals in the township of Diepsloot. Sipamla will make her debut on March 21, Human Rights Day – a fitting entry for an officer of the law, whose job it is to protect human rights. Detective Nandi is thorough, calculated and always one step ahead of everyone else. She is also sensitive and kind, meaning she knows how to get what she wants out of anyone – and no one will stand in her way.

The South African actress is popular for her roles on SABC 1’s “Abo Mzala”, e.tv’s “Imbewu” and on Mzansi Magic’s “Ikhaya” where she played the role of Cebile. Sipamla was also nominated for many awards including the Viewers Choice Best Actress at the 2021 Royal Soapie Awards but was out-voted by Lebohang Mpanya. Watch “DiepCity”, Mondays to Fridays on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) at 8.30pm.