Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo and Khathide Ngobe announced as the host of ‘Yash’ ingoma’

Amaponi star Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo and Ukhozi FM’s Khathide Ngobe will be hosting new music show “Yash’ ingoma” in celebration of the maskandi music and its leading artists. The show will see the duo profile maskandi living and past legends past of Mzansi’s most distinctive and celebrated music genres.

Set to premiere on Sunday, January 15, “Yash’ingoma” will feature in-depth interviews with, and live performances from, the genre’s biggest names, as well as up-and-comers. “’Yash’ingoma’ is an exciting new addition to our Mzansi Magic Music line-up for various reasons. “Chief among them is that it shines a spotlight on a genre that’s much-loved in the country, but that has hardly been profiled in this manner,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“A programme like this goes beyond the music – it shows us the artists behind it and their rich, varied stories. We hope our viewers find it engaging and enlightening.” Notable guests on the show include Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Imfez’Emnyama, Sminofu and Muntuyenziwa. The guests will each share their life stories and their journey with music and, in particular, Maskandi.

The musicians will kick off the show with an exciting performance, setting the tone for the hour to come, before sitting down for a interview with the hosts and a countdown of their personal favourite Maskandi songs. "Yash'ingoma isn't only about shining a light on those who have made it. Artists will also introduce their favourite up-and-coming performers, who will also get the chance to sing their music in-studio. "This is not your standard music show it also passes the baton to those in the running to be Maskandi's next big names," read the press statement.

