‘Nuzo and Namia,’ an educational TV show that celebrates the diversity of African cultures

Africa's leading edutainment organisation Ubongo has launched a new show “Nuzo and Namia”, a one-of-a-kind programme aiming to encourage learning through play, promote inclusivity, and raise awareness about neurodiversity across the continent. “Nuzo and Namia” is a captivating show that takes young viewers on a magical adventure.

Ubongo partnered with The LEGO Foundation to develop a groundbreaking early learning programme specifically designed for, and with, African children aged six to nine that celebrates different ways of thinking and learning. The story revolves around seven-year-old twins, Nuzo and Namia, who share a deep bond with their adventurous grandmother. The show includes a main character with autism, encouraging the ethos that all children can learn through play and coping with loss.

When their grandmother passes away, the twins move into her house and introduces them to different African countries in each episode. Accompanied by a magical creature named Bubelang, they embark on exciting adventures that introduce them to diverse cultures, develop their character strengths, and enhance their reading and listening comprehension skills. “The launch of Nuzo and Namia marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise education and create engaging, inclusive content that resonates with diverse learners,” said Iman Lipumba, Ubongo’s Director of Communications and Development.