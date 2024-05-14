Omuhle Gela quits ‘Tropika Islands Of Treasure’ for screen return after one year break

Actress Omuhle Gela has announced she will no longer be part of the 11th season of ‘Tropika Island Of Treasure Zanzibar’ In a lengthy statement, the former ‘Uzalo’ actress explained her reasoning behind her decision to request production recast her.

‘Tropika Island of Treasure 'is a South African reality competition television series that first aired in 2008 that features an equal number of South African celebrities and public contestants competing in a variety of challenges on a luxurious paradise-island location for a grand prize of R1 million. “After much consideration and discussion with my acting agent, management team and production, it has become apparent that my involvement in a new upcoming television series will conflict with the shooting schedule for ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’. CASTING NEWS:



Gela left SABC 1's 'Uzalo' in November 2022, with immediate effect after a contractual dispute. She portrayed Nomaswazi, the daughter of Njinji, played by Thembi Nyandeni. Last year, Gela briefly appeared on reality show 'The Mommy Club'.

“As an actress returning to the screen following a year-long break off screen, my team and I have given careful thought to my next professional steps. “It is with sincere and heartfelt gratitude that I express my appreciation for the opportunity to be a part of ‘Tropika Island of Treasure' and I was eagerly anticipating the show. “However, we have concluded that prioritizing a longer acting contract in my professional field is in my best interest.”

Public contestants auditions for the award winning TV competition closed on May 5. Chad Jones, Ndavi Nokeri, Karl Kugelmann, Hungani Ndlovu, Nqobile Khwezi and Bobby van Jaarsveld are the celebrities that will be competing against each other in the show. Radio and TV host Zanele Potelwa, will host season 11 of ‘Tropika Island of Treasure: Zanzibar’.