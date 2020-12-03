Openview adds 2 new pop-up music channels for the festive season

To add some festive cheer to a gloomy 2020, Openview has announced that two new music video channels will be added this December.

The pop-up channels premier on December 4 on channel 135 of the Openview free-to-air satellite platform and will be a dedicated and dance-inducing mash-up of proudly South African music.

Viewers can expect local mega hits from musicians such as one part of KZN's finest DJ Tira, Heavy K, Busiswa, Black Coffee, DJ Zinhle and Euphonik. Viewers will also be taken on a trip down down memory lane with hits from the yesteryear by Oskido, Trompies, and Mahoota.

On Openview Channel 136, viewers will be able to listen to a soul playlist which offers a dose of relaxation and courtesy of soothing video hits from Mzansi and the world's most renowned R&B, jazz, and soul maestros.

Sit back and unwind with Nina Simone, Jamie Cullum, Diana Krall, Billie Holiday, and Ella Jane Fitzgerald.