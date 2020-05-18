‘Our Perfect Wedding’ bride dies days after walking down the aisle

Pain, sorrow and tears were the order of the day when Mzansi Magic revealed, shortly before Sunday’s episode of Our Perfect Wedding, that the bride and groom, David and Stella Malebye, did not have a happy ending following their fairy tale wedding. Taking to their official social media pages, the channel confirmed the sad news, with the statement: “We were saddened to hear that our bride passed on shortly after the filming of this episode. Our deepest condolences go out to her husband, family and friends. Rest in Peace, Stella Malebye."

South Africa is still in shock by the passing of the 46-year-old newlywed from Meadowlands, Soweto, who passed away just a few days after the filming the show.

It is alleged she fell sick in and died four days after the wedding celebrations.

The beautiful two-day wedding took place in Meadowlands and Moruleng, near Rustenburg, respectively, in February.

Stella was going through a messy divorce when she met David in 2015.

The couple met at David’s friends’ house, where he was there to help his friend fit his new stove. David liked Stella the moment he saw her, however, Stella wasn’t interested at first.

A week before Christmas, David asked to take her out for lunch but Stella declined. The couple then bumped into each other at the mall on New Year’s Eve at the mall.

At first glance, David shouted; “My wife!” That was the beginning of their love story and, as they say, the rest is history.

Although they didn’t go into details, the couple insisted everyone was invited to their wedding except their exes.

Viewers expressed their heartbreak as they shared messages of condolences to the Malebye and Mthembu families.

IOL Entertainment got in touch with the channel to get more details around the passing of Stella Malebye.

