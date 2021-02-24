Pabi Moloi is all set to join ’The Morning Show’ on e.tv

Award winning TV and radio host, Pabi Moloi will grace our screens once again as she takes on her new role on e.tv’s “The Morning Show”. The flagship breakfast show will welcome Moloi on set from March 1, as the show’s key anchor. Moloi will form part of the breakfast trio alongside William Lehong and Nelisiwe Nxumalo as they bring viewers the best in news, sports and lifestyle content, weekdays from 6am to 8.30am. Moloi is not the only new thing about the show, come March 1, viewers will be treated to a new revamped studio look which includes start-of-the-art kitchen, chat room and a news room. Moloi took to Twitter to share the news which was welcomed by her fans and followers.

She wrote: “I am so excited to be joining @etv The Morning Show. News, lifestyle, people and informative content loading... it’s gonna be magnificent! #TheMorningShow”.

Lerato Mokoka commented: “U just have a unique sense of flavour and I don't think the viewers are ready.”

While Sara-Jayne Makwala King said “Yes friend! Can’t wait to have you live in the living room in the morning! #manifestthats***”.

Senior producer at “The Morning Show”, Buddy Gaylard said: “We are very excited about all the changes coming to ’The Morning Show’, the new set in particular is going to be unapologetically cool, our new studios will be based in Sandton, which will now incorporate a kitchen, chat room plus the news room and its glory as the cherry on top,” said Gaylard.