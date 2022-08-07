Palesa Ngwenya questions the roles of pastors wives in ‘Hello Mamoruti’

Award-winning Gospel artist Palesa Ngwenya will launch her TV career with “Hello Mamoruti”, which is set to make its debut on StarSat this Women’s Month. The 13-episode show will see Ngwenya having heart-to-heart conversations with women in the gospel ministry, while unpacking their experiences, challenges and victories of being married to some of the country’s biggest church leaders.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Ngwenya, whose been married to a pastor for 18 years, said she was ready to embrace this new opportunity to continue to impact people’s lives. “I am excited about the platform the show is creating to allow people an insight into pastors’ wives' lives and more importantly to tell their stories that are usually untold. I am privileged to be able to facilitate these amazing conversations. “As a speaker and minister of the gospel, my goal remains to use any platform I can as an opportunity to fulfil the purpose of my assignment of impacting other people’s lives and making a difference,” said Ngwenya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palesa Ngwenya Music (@palesangwenyasa) According to Ngwenya some of the topics that she will discuss with her guests include depression, loss, marriage, divorce, abuse and raising children. “Often, we hear a lot from male ministers and very little from women, especially women married to pastors. Not many people can easily answer the question, ‘What is the role and contribution of a pastor’s wife in the church?” “So, the women will share their struggles, pain, loss, sacrifices, victories and joys of being in the ministry alongside their husbands.

“There will be laughs, lots of dancing, some deep moments and some tears too. And the conversations usually end with some words of encouragement from the guests to the viewers, and the host also closes the show with some inspirational words of her own. “Some of our guests include women in business, authors, actors, reality TV stars, musicians, educators, pastors and pastors’ wives in full-time ministry and mothers too.” “Hello Mamoruti” will air on Gospel Lifestyle TV on StarSat, channel 360, Wednesday, August 17 at 7.30 pm.