'Pastor Wants A Wife' sees men of God on the hunt for love

In a pursuit for love, two single pastors put their faith in their churches and their families to help them find a wife. Apostle Aaron Zion Khunou and Pastor Lincoln Fero are at the centre of attention in “Pastor Wants A Wife”, a dating show on Mzansi Magic. The 13-part reality show takes viewers on a journey as both pastors family members, friends and senior church pastors meet six potential wives-to-be in a series of dates as they gauge how compatible they are with the bachelor pastor. They will eventually help each pastor choose a beautiful bride with whom he will one day exchange wedding vows. The potential wives will have to bring forth all their best qualities as they attend luncheons, casual braais and attend the churches of the respective pastors, before two remaining women eventually get to sit down with the bachelor pastors for a romantic dinner and a weekend escape, and the pastor chooses his bride-to-be.

The show is produced by the Connect TV, and co-owner Basetsana Kumalo says the production company believes in love and their hope is that viewers get a front-row seat on both pastors’ journeys.

“We believe in a story of love, and through this new show we hope that viewers will get a front-row seat to family and church dynamics when a pastor sets out on a journey to find love. We have also lined up great potential wives, whom viewers will find themselves falling in love with every step of the way,” she said.

Nomsa Philiso, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said the show will be entertaining, emotive and informative.

“Viewers should look forward to an intriguing show that will explore the family and church dynamics that come with a pastor looking for love outside of his church,” she said.

Watch “Pastor Needs A Wife” airs on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) every Thursday at 8pm.