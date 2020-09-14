'Peak', a story of cycling the highest peaks for charity on DStv

In a story that highlights an African cycling team, former Olympian Doug Ryder, and his team attempt to summit the highest peaks of the cycling world all in the name of charity. “Peak”, premieres Monday, September 14 on DStv. The 50-minute documentary takes viewers on the extraordinary journey of Doug Ryder and his team with its higher purpose in the Qhubeka charity. It shows off a team’s dream and its rise to the pinnacle of the sport. Reflecting incredible highs and dramatic lows.

SuperSport sought to reflect the great business and sporting success of the cyclists, which is truly pan-African in nature with participants from Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa.

Spanning a seven-year arc, "Peak" weaves together three vibrant storylines: Ryder and his relentless quest to put African cycling on the map; the Qhubeka charity, which has put 100 000 bicycles in the hands of under-privileged youngsters and, the team itself, racing in the shadow of cycling's dark days, post the Lance Armstrong shenanigans, and emerging as a beacon of hope and renewal for both a sport and a continent.

Executive producer of “Peak” Gideon Khobane said they are duty-bound to tell Afrian stories.

"At SuperSport, we are duty-bound to tell African stories, and this is one of the great ones. What the NTT (formerly Dimension Data) team has achieved at the sport's elite level is remarkable and serves as a powerful example of what can be achieved when you follow your dream," said Khobane.

