Pearl Thusi set to take the hot seat on the Comedy Central Roast

Actress, media personality and businesswoman Pearl Thusi is ready to get spicy and become the next Mzansi celebrity to be roasted. The Comedy Central Roast of Pearl Thusi served by Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind, will be recorded at Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre on Saturday, November 2, and broadcast on December 8.

Comedy Central is behind the roasts of Kenny Kunene, Somizi Mhlongo, AKA and Khanyi Mbau, where no punches were held back. Now, Pearl “Queen Sono” Thusi will be the latest local celeb to bravely occupy the hot seat to get roasted by a panel of her entertainment industry peers. “After many years in the entertainment industry, I’m no stranger to pressure – and I’m fully prepared to handle whatever the Roasters throw at me. So believe me when I say I'll bring my A-game for this one!” says Thusi.

“Returning to the Roast, this time as the roastee, I'm looking forward to having fun in the hot seat and giving as good as I get. If the Roasters think they will get me to squirm, they have another thing coming!” Durban-born Thusi is no stranger to the spotlight. A former beauty queen, she has risen to renown and stardom first as a TV show host and subsequently through roles in local and international productions. The 36-year-old wears many hats; brand ambassador, entrepreneur and now DJ.

Over the years the powerhouse that is Thusi has come under for her controversial opinions and faced the wrath of South African social media users. Last year, not for the first time, she broke the internet by wearing a sheer, nipple-baring outfit that left very little to the imagination – and then vigorously defended her right to celebrate her body in her own way. What will her Roastmaster and Roasters have to say about that? Nothing is sacred or off limits in the “Comedy Central Roast of Pearl Thusi served by Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind”.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Paramount Africa, and Lead at BET International: “We are looking forward to seeing the Black Pearl show off the mettle that has propelled her to where she is today. We have no doubt she will be showing her Roasters the spiciest of flames on the night!” Filming of the :Comedy Central Roast of Pearl Thusi“ takes place on Thursday, November 21 at The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg. Tickets go on sale soon via Webtickets.