Penny Lebyane debunks myths around traditional healing in ‘Sangoma, Khanyisa!’

Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane is back on the small screen as the host of Sangoma, Khanyisa! on Honey. The show sees renowned traditional healer Mkhulu Rametsi, real name Tokologo Thwane, help deliver life-changing messages as he takes viewers on a journey of spirituality and healing.

While some individuals desperately seek answers to their difficult situations, others are merely looking for clarification in their lives and Rametsi helps facilitate the spiritual processes. Lebyane says the show will help people to embrace African spirituality, culture and traditions. “Sangoma, Khanyisa! resonates with the times we are in and with what our people are seeking,” says Lebyane.

“It removes the myths, taboos, and misinformation. It’s a treat for people watching.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey TV (@honeyafricatv) Meanwhile, Lebyane recently made her comeback at the SABC after more than decade of exiting the public broadcaster. The former Metro FM presenter joined Radio 2000 as the new host of “Inspired Sundays with Lebyane”, every Sunday between 3 pm and 6 pm.

Celebrating her new venture, she took to social media to express her gratitude to her family and friends for their continued support. She wrote: “On this 95th of 2022 in #FreedomMonth a year l have seen the goodness of the Lord and His mighty hand on my life and my family l just want say thank you. “The prayers of those with me, those gone to be with the Lord and the rest of my clan and people l am grateful that l am doing things l love with the gifts given to me from birth.

“I have received so many messages privately and publicly yet l know more are still on the way.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penny Lebyane (@pennylebyane) Lebyane has hosted several shows, including the popular SABC2 lifestyle show Motswako, e.tv breakfast show Sunrise and Kukithi La on MojaLove, DStv channel 157. She was a judge on the first season of the popular Idols SA back in 2002.

