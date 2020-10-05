Phat Joe bags a new reality show 'Cheeky Palate' on 1Magic
Controversial media personality Phat Joe has landed a new show.
The television and radio host is set to break bread with high-profile guests to tackle burning issues in “Cheeky Palate”, a new reality TV show
Topics such as “Are men trash?”, “Black Lives Matter" and ”has lobola degenerated“ are set to dominate dinner party conversations when Phat Joe returns to the small screen on 1Magic this week.
The popular personality will host high-profile guests, from celebrities, social media influencers, politicians, thought leaders and business persons in a 13-part reality show that will have a group of dinner party guests tackling hot topics, with Phat Joe also trying to change their perceptions on some of the issues.
“Viewers can look forward to a show where guests who hold strong and contrarian views will all sit down for a meal together to tackle topics, some that many may be considered to be hot potato issues that are part of our everyday lives.
“Our compact plus and premium viewers can look forward to more firsts on 1Magic, including the witty and entertaining Phat Joe on his celebrity filled reality show”, said Nomsa Philiso, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net:
The show will see Phat Joe breaking bread with up to five guests per episode, including businesswoman, socialite and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize, “The River” actor Hlomla Dandala, EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys, renowned traditional healer Gogo Dineo and comedian and TV host Celeste Ntuli.
In the first episode, which will tackle “spirituality”, Phat Joe will host award-winning businesswoman Nobuntu Webster, businesswoman and TV personality Gerry Eldson, Gogo Dineo, renowned musician and motivational speaker Joshua Maponga and TKZee’s Zwai Bala.
“Cheeky Palate” airs on 1Magic DStv channel 103 from 09 October 2020 at 7pm.