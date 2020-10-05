Phat Joe bags a new reality show 'Cheeky Palate' on 1Magic

Controversial media personality Phat Joe has landed a new show.

The television and radio host is set to break bread with high-profile guests to tackle burning issues in “Cheeky Palate”, a new reality TV show

Topics such as “Are men trash?”, “Black Lives Matter" and ”has lobola degenerated“ are set to dominate dinner party conversations when Phat Joe returns to the small screen on 1Magic this week.

The popular personality will host high-profile guests, from celebrities, social media influencers, politicians, thought leaders and business persons in a 13-part reality show that will have a group of dinner party guests tackling hot topics, with Phat Joe also trying to change their perceptions on some of the issues.

“Viewers can look forward to a show where guests who hold strong and contrarian views will all sit down for a meal together to tackle topics, some that many may be considered to be hot potato issues that are part of our everyday lives.