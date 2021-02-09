PICS: Lindelani Zulu and Mbali Mthethwa decide to elope on 'Durban Gen'

Dr Mbali Mthethwa and Dr Lindelani Zulu have decided to tie the knot in secret on “Durban Gen“. This week, fans of e.tv's medical drama “Durban Gen“ will witness the build up to the secret wedding. Viewers will get to see Mbali (Nelisiwe Sibiya) and her on-again-off-again lover and boss, Lindelani Zulu (Mike Ndlangamandla), escape to a private location to exchange their vows. But the question on everyone’s lips is: How will Sbusiso Dlamini (Ntando Mncube) handle this heartbreak?' In case you missed it.

Mbali, a newly engaged medical intern arrived at Durban General Hospital to serve her final year of community service.

On arrival at Durban Gen, Mbali assists in a precarious surgery that goes horribly wrong, resulting in the death of an MEC.

The incident plummets the hospital, Mbali, and Lindelani Zulu, into the middle of an investigation that threatens to derail her career before it has even begun.

Meanwhile, her proximity to Dr Zulu, the resulting intimacy, and their chemistry threaten to break everything Mbali has built back home with her long-term partner and small-town businessman Sbusiso.

After Lindelani popped the question, viewers were growing increasingly frustrated by Mbali’s indecisiveness.

On Thursday, February 11, viewers will be all smiles as couch guests at this much-anticipated wedding.

But don't go expecting a happily ever after too soon, there's a surprise awaiting Mbali and it could ruin her big day.

Dr Lindelani Zulu and Mbali Mthethwa. Picture: Supplied

Below are some of the images of the wedding.

Catch “Durban Gen“, weekdays at 6.30pm on e.tv.