Crime author Deon Meyer came through for a podcast interview on "Beyond the Spotlight". Picture: Floyd Matlala Critically-acclaimed South African crime author, Deon Meyer, is the supervising screenwriter and co-producer of "Trackers", a taut and thrilling five-part series coming to M-Net this Sunday at 8.05pm. He joined us in our podcast room to shed light on this new chapter for him. The affable novelist explains, “I’ve been dabbling in film and television a very long time. And some three years ago, I started a company called Scene 23 with two partners. We had a whole slate of material that we wanted to work with and two of the potential TV or film candidates were my books because those were the only ones that hadn’t been optioned or the movie rights sold. And one of them was 'Trackers'.” Not only did M-Net get involved, Cinemax as well as ZDF, a television broadcaster in Germany, were on board for the co-production, too. “It’s been quite a journey,” says Meyer.

The story has been modernised to make it more relevant. And the five-part series includes the stellar-casting of Sandi Schultz, James Alexander. Thapelo Mokoena and Sisanda Henna to mention a few.

The series, which was shot in Cape Town, Limpopo, The Karoo and Mpumalanga.

Meyer hints, “There are lots of subplots as well with two rhinos being transported from Zimbabwe towards The Karoo and that ties into the main terrorist plot, I’m not going to tell you how. There’s a lot of action and there’s a lot of thrills and spills.”

When he isn’t working, Meyer loves travelling the globe with his wife. And he is a foodie, who is partial to Indian cuisine.

Listen to the full podcast interview below:

