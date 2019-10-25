Critically-acclaimed South African crime author, Deon Meyer, is the supervising screenwriter and co-producer of "Trackers", a taut and thrilling five-part series coming to M-Net this Sunday at 8.05pm.
He joined us in our podcast room to shed light on this new chapter for him.
The affable novelist explains, “I’ve been dabbling in film and television a very long time. And some three years ago, I started a company called Scene 23 with two partners. We had a whole slate of material that we wanted to work with and two of the potential TV or film candidates were my books because those were the only ones that hadn’t been optioned or the movie rights sold. And one of them was 'Trackers'.”
Not only did M-Net get involved, Cinemax as well as ZDF, a television broadcaster in Germany, were on board for the co-production, too.
“It’s been quite a journey,” says Meyer.