'POPcast' gets a 4-part special on Channel O

Channel O has commissioned another podcast special. This time, “POPcast”, the self-described next level of hip-hop culture and popular YouTube series with over 3 million views will air on the channel in October for an original, four-episode special.

Hosted by industry authorities and heavyweights – radio host and hip-hop thought leader Scoop Makhathini, presenter, DJ and producer Ms Cosmo, and digital creator and producer Sipho Snaps, the show gives unprecedented insider access into the business of entertainment. “Channel O continues to not only keep up with the industry times and trends but to lead them and push content forward. “We strive to give our audience content that is topical, timely and unique in both its presentation and voice,” said Nomsa Philiso, the director of Local Channels at M-Net.

A NEW ERA! A four-part series of @POPCast4Real specials debuts on #ChannelO next week Tuesday at 21:30!



Everything you need to know: https://t.co/aufGC4UIFM#OPodcast #POPcast pic.twitter.com/fz4xv83fzP — Channel O (@ChannelOTV) September 28, 2021 The four-part special will feature interviews with DJ Sabby, Ayanda MVP, Smash Afrika and Loot. The idea behind “POPcast” is to explore all facets of the entertainment industry, from being an artist to A&R, management and publicist, and to provide commentary based on the industry’s latest news and happenings. Last month the Channel O also aired controversial podcaster Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho’s podcast, “Podcast and Chill”.

In a statement sent out by the music channel, they announced their decision to add the popular podcast to their line-up, a move they describe as a “culture reset”. “We love giving our viewers content that is relevant, relatable and topical, and ’Podcast and Chill with MacG’ is exactly that. “The interviews are always candid, interesting and impossible to ignore.