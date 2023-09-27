Powerful duo Zozibini Tunzi and Lawrence Maleka to host Saftas17 main show

The 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) are just days away and excitement is in the air for one of the biggest celebrations of entertainment. On Friday, September 29, the festivities will kick off with the craft awards ceremony on the Saftas YouTube page, hosted by presenters Kuhle Adams and Carl Wastie.

Then on Saturday, September 30, the red carpet will be rolled-out for the whos’ who in Mzansi screen entertainment for the main show, which will be hosted by the powerful duo that is Zozibini Tunzi and Lawrence Maleka. Actor Maleka has become the go-to male personality to host major Mzansi ceremonies, from the South African Music Awards and the DStv MVC Awards. He has also hosted top shows such as ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ and ‘Big Brother Titans’ - the joint South African and Nigerian edition of the Big Brother franchise.

Maleka is also nominated for best actor in a telenovela at the Saftas for his role in ‘The River’ as Zolani. The seasoned host will not be alone, for the Saftas main show; he will be joined by Miss Universe 2019 who is steadily building a name for herself on local TV screens. This year, Tunzi hosted the ninth annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) in Lagos, Nigeria alongside Nigerian media personality Ik Osakioduwa.