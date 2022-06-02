Primedia and Paramount Global partner to broaden content and audience

Primedia has entered into a partnership with Paramount (formerly known as ViacomCBS). The welcome move is a first for South Africa and the two are set to deliver a multi-platform content strategy for television, radio and streaming audiences to enjoy.

“As an audience-led business, we look for compelling solutions that continually broaden our content reach while continuing to diversify our audience base. We appreciate that audiences are increasingly consuming content, utilising different platforms. “It is this understanding that continues to influence and catalyse our omni-channel strategies,” said Lindile Xoko, chief revenue officer at Primedia Broadcasting. He said the growth of radio and the importance of television and streaming amplify the need to create audience-led solutions that offer a diverse channel solution where ‘content is king’.

“This game-changing collaboration is a significant step forward for both brands to continue to offer diverse content, a streaming model, mix of platforms and reach – all in response to the evolving, media consumption patterns of audiences,” he said. Speaking on Primedia’s commitment towards driving inclusive access, Xoko added: “We recognise how important it is for Primedia to broaden our content offering towards a more diverse and inclusive audience and we believe that this partnership allows us to accelerate the realisation of this priority.” Strini Naicker, vice-president of Commercial & Content Distribution for Paramount in Africa, said the joint partnership would pave the way for greater successes across the media trade.

“This excites us about the benefits we will be able to realise for media agencies, clients and the broader media industry. What we are also optimistic about is how this collaboration will strengthen the position and competitiveness of the South African media industry. “It's a great opportunity to further showcase the power and growth of African content across the markets.” In addition, he mentioned that the fusing of the offerings of the two groups allowed them optimal reach – through pervasive, mass media platforms.

