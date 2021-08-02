ProVerb gets his hustle on in ‘The Property Game’

ProVerb (real name Tebogo Thekiso) is a well-known face on the small screen. Aside from being a co-executive producer on Mzansi Magic’s long-running reality show, “Idols SA”, he’s also the host. But there’s so much more to this Kimberly-born celebrity, who started out as a rapper, releasing his debut album, “Book of Proverb” in 1999. In 2006, he returned with his sophomore release, “Manuscript” under a new record label.

Although I wasn’t au fait with him as a rapper, I warmed up to ProVerb was when he was cast in the celebrity edition of “Survivor South Africa: Santa Carolina”. His amiable disposition endeared him to viewers and his fellow cast members, which took him far in the game as he was the 14th tribe member to be evicted. Little did he realise at the time that his time in front of the camera was only starting.

In 2010, he joined Liezel van der Westhuizen as a co-host on the sixth season of “Idols SA”, which is currently in its 17th season. Aside from maintaining a firm foothold in the radio industry, both behind the scenes as well as a host on several stations, he was sought-after as an ambassador by several organisations. Unlike most celebrities, he prefers to keep a low profile when it comes to his personal life. Of course, that doesn’t mean he was immune to a few scandals and personal struggles along the way.

But his faith coupled with him being a gentleman saw him take the setbacks in his stride and the storms, as they always do, eventually subsided. My truth, my fears, my flaws, my dreams, my highs my lows, my story.



See https://t.co/xp1zqijMuv pic.twitter.com/X1B8w1abaJ — ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) September 30, 2020 To date, he’s proven himself in television, radio and as an author - he released his memoir “The Book of ProVerb” last year. He’s also on the board of SAMRO (South African Music Rights Organisation) and working on a few literacy campaigns including, Nal’bali and Literacy4life. And ProVerb is a patron of the Imbumba and Nelson Mandela Foundations.

However, his entrepreneurial side as a property investor isn’t as widely known. But that’s about to change as ProVerb is co-hosting “The Property Game” on The Home Channel with Sylvia Milosevic, a multi-million-rand property investment magnate as well as mentor and guru. The new series will provide first-hand insight and valuable tips for anyone interested in property.

In a recent chat with ProVerb, he unpacked his gravitation towards the real estate sector. He explained: “I learnt very early on in my career, that entertainment is very short-lived. “You can go periods without bookings, there is always a better talent in the wings to replace you on television or radio and even if you do enjoy success, longevity is not guaranteed.

“While investigating alternate income streams I began to read up and do some research and I discovered property. “At the time I had only my primary home but gradually began growing my portfolio and even completed a short property management and investment course to further empower me to make more informed decisions and I continue to learn. “I now have a decent property portfolio that spans across the country but I’m still learning more about the different property investment strategies.”

The father of two has an interesting story behind landing “The Property Game”. ProVerb with business magnate co-host Sylvia Milosevic. Picture: Supplied “Since my growing passion for all things property and after completing my property management and investment course, I was always glued to The Home channel when I decided to make contact. “The initial meeting was to express my interest in all things property but also to leverage my presenting experience from ‘SA Idols’, ’Channel O’, ‘The Mic’and the few other television shows I had hosted.

“There was certainly a keen interest and at the time the show ideas I had in mind were not suited for what I’ve since come to understand as the market for the channel. “We agreed on a concept a year a so later and I was informed that a sponsor had been secured and this was the beginning of ‘The Property Game’.” He sang the praises of co-host Milosevic, too.

“Sylvia Milosevic already had a relationship with the channel as they had done some work together in the past. “When it was mentioned that I had shown interest, I suppose Sylvia and the channel possibly saw the opportunity and through her company, Riches and Beyond, agreed to sponsor the show. “Sylvia is an absolute wealth of knowledge and experience and she is the resident mentor on the show.

“We engage with property investors and learn about the different property investment strategies and Sylvia ties it all together and empowers us with the tools and lessons. “Mine is to navigate through the different segments of the show and bridge the gap between our mentor, investors and the viewers.” Unlike “Listings Jozi” on BBC Lifestyle, which offers an intimate look into the hustle of real estate agents trying to marry lavish properties with flush buyers, this series delves into investment strategies and unpacks what it means to buy, rent, multi-let, property-flip and more.

ProVerb added: “Our resident mentor and property investment experts impart wisdom and inspiration that will ignite not only potential investors but even existing investors to enhance their property investment journey. “I have certainly been empowered from engaging with Sylvia and being on the show so I reckon a viewer with a keen interest in building wealth will benefit greatly.” Talk about being a Jack of all trades, ProVerb is certainly mastering quite a few of them.

He added: “A show of this nature is very important right now, as it seeks to empower and inspire and the information shared is life changing. “There aren’t many avenues where knowledge is shared and in an inspirational way. “With the state of our economy, the current job market and the desire to build wealth, we’re all thinking about additional income streams, side hustles and passive income and property is an avenue to explore and ‘The Property Game’ will teach you how.”