Qiniso Van Damme is Mzansi's first Bachelorette

She was the first to step out of the limousine, onto the red carpet, and into the mansion in "The Bachelor SA" season 2. She was the first to wow the #BachelorNation with her larger-than-life, what-you-see-is-what-you-get personality and big smile; and the first to kiss hunk Marc Buckner. Now she’s getting another chance to find the man of her dreams as South Africa’s very first Bachelorette. Vivacious model, actress and masters student Qiniso Van Damme has been chosen as "The Bachelorette South Africa". At the same time, entries opened for all the guys keen on sweeping her off her pretty high heels and winning her heart in the first local season of the global reality hit show. “Qiniso has been a fan favourite right from the start and we know for sure that she will ignite all the passion and excitement that The Bachelorette franchise is renowned for worldwide,” says M-Net’s Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard.

Qiniso Van Damme. Picture: Supplied

“Our Queen Qiniso is quirky, sassy, sexy, smart, bold, bubbly, kind, confident, dynamic, in touch with her emotions and true to herself – the type of woman that a diverse range of successful men would find irresistible. And the timing couldn't be better. She has reached a point in her life where she is looking for someone to settle down with.”

But, who will set Qiniso’s heart aflutter? And, what type of guy should enter?

“I’m still single, so clearly I haven’t found that guy,” M-Net’s first Bachelorette admits. “I’m really open to meeting all kinds of handsome hunks with beautiful personalities who think I might be their gal.

"I want someone who isn’t afraid to be themselves, is a citizen of the world, proud to be South African and willing to grow with me. If he can make me laugh, he will definitely score some extra points. And being tall would be a bonus. But c’mon guys, surprise me. Don’t be afraid, as long as you’re caring, kind and honest and think we’re a potential match, I want to meet you and get to know you,”.

Guys who want to enter "The Bachelorette SA" should go to the M-Net website to complete the short entry form.

To be part of the show, you have to be over 21 and a South African citizen, or have permanent residency. Entries will close on 08 August 2020 at 23:59.

Since 2003, when the first US season of "The Bachelorette" was launched, the popular gender-reversed spin-off of "The Bachelor" has been a smash hit around the world. South Africa is the 13th country to produce a local version of the franchise. The show will be produced for M-Net by Rapid Blue.

M-Net is planning to have "The Bachelorette SA" season 1 on its schedule early next year, with filming taking place as soon as possible in 2020.