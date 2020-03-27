Quarantine Online Party moves to Channel O

You may be under lockdown – but that doesn’t mean you can’t party. As long as it’s at home alone, of course. So while we’ll all be following the confinement rules set out by the government, come weekend, everyone’s going to want to let their hair down a bit, which is why Channel O (DStv Channel 320) together with Hunter’s Cider will be presenting Lockdown House Party from March 27 until April 11 every Friday and Saturday night from 18:00 until midnight. The show will be hosted by popular multi-talented DJs pH and Shimza, who are guaranteed to get the party started. The innovative duo had already launched an online live-streaming event Quarantine Online Party that attracted over 134 000 streams via Twitter in just six hours and eventually reached almost more than a million people across different platforms. Now, the two DJs have partnered with Channel O and Hunter’s Cider to bring you Lockdown House Party. View this post on Instagram Kicking off tonight from 18:00-00:00 with different djs on @channelotv myself and @iam_ph present to you the #LockdownHouseParty 🕺🏾 Have party in the comfort of your home with the best djs in the country🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾 A post shared by SHIMZA (@shimza.dj) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:28pm PDT

Featured DJs include DJ Maphorisa, Black Motion, DJ Zinhle, MFR Souls, Earful Soul, Ms Cosmo, DJ Fresh, Mo Flava and so many more. So get your besties onto Hangouts or Whatsapp video call and rage along “virtually” in your own living rooms to pre-recorded sets from some of your favourite South African DJs.

It’s been well-documented that people who are feeling sad, anxious or depressed can have their spirits lifted by listening to lively music, so it might be a good idea to get your whole family involved.

For just a few hours, put the outside worries of the world on hold and let the music lift you to new heights as you all dance along to the vibey beats.