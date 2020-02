Rami Chuene already shooting new show following 'The Queen' exit









Rami Chuene. Picture: Supplied Actress Rami Chuene didn't waste any time in getting back to the grind after her recent exit from popular TV show, "The Queen".

The star has already begun shooting for a new show. Chuene took to her Twitter page to share the news of the new project and a partial picture of the call sheet. She said: "New show, new beginning. We press on #day1 #weshoot #lifeofanactor #grateful #thankful".

Details of the show are still under wraps but the vibe on Twitter is that whatever the industry legend stars in, is bound to be good.

Twitter users where fast to comment on Chuene's post saying that she is "lucky" to get another job this quick and that she is an inspiration.

@MohaleMalatjie said: That was quick. People are really lucky. I'm very inspired by this".

Chuene responded to the tweet saying: "2 Peter 3 verse 8: BoBeyps, don’t forget this one thing and it’s a fact: with God one day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day".

One user also speculated that the show may be produced by actor, director and playwright John Kani.

However Chuene said that in time she will reveal more. Chuene was congratulated on Instagram as well.

Dineo Langa, said: "You better drop kick that lead role Rams! Congratulations! Love you!!!".