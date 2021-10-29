Rami Chuene comes clean about not actually tying the knot

Okay, so how many of you really believed Rami Chuene tied the knot in September? Well, a month after alluding to tying the knot, the “Isono” actress has finally come clean and revealed it was a publicity stunt.

She tweeted: “In my defense I never said… Thanks to ALL my family & friends for playing along, vibe u caused was beyond my expectations. My parents got calls from upset relatives! This is @GiyaniSABC2 a love gift from @tshedzapictures. Love to @truelovemagazine @kgopolomphela for the fueling!” In my defense I never said…🙈

Thanks to ALL my family & friends for playing along, vibe u caused was beyond my expectations. My parents got calls from upset relatives! This is @GiyaniSABC2 a love gift from @tshedzapictures

❤️ to @truelovemagazine @kgopolomphela for the fueling! pic.twitter.com/wpsp7uWNL8 — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) October 28, 2021 I know, it hurts. And she really did sell the narrative when she posted a picture of herself in a white wedding gown and tweeted: “I also attended a wedding this long weekend.” Fans as well as industry colleagues flooded her with congratulatory messages.

And who can blame them? Since she divorced Tsepo Desando in 2013, everyone’s been rooting for her to find happiness again. I also attended a wedding this long weekend…❤️❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/h7NTiIhgrJ — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) September 27, 2021 This despite her, in 2019, saying, “Getting divorced still ranks in my top 5 decisions I’ve ever made.

“I remember at church they sat me down from choir, my faith was questioned, got uncoupled & sidelined. “I left church, still got divorced & discovered my best life. I never looked back. Here I am, winning, thriving!” Getting divorced still ranks in my top 5 decisions I’ve ever made. I remember at church they sat me down from choir, my faith was questioned, got uncoupled & sidelined. I left church, still got divorced & discovered my best life. I never looked back. Here I am, winning, thriving! — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) December 24, 2019 The straight-talking actress is known for not pulling any punches.

She doesn’t mind weighing in on controversial matters despite the industry being way too small to rock the boat. And her issues with Ferguson Films was no secret. It wasn’t so much about her character on the “The Queen” being killed off but more about her supporting “iGazi” actress Vatiswa Ndara, who raised hell about actors being treated unfairly and being exploited by the production house.

As the first guest on 1Magic’s “Dinner at Somizi’s” last year, she was asked about her status quo with Ferguson Films and she responded: "It is unfortunate, that producers see expression as a form of attack on them, because that is the nature of the business. In the entertainment industry, people should not be untouchable. “If we are not happy with the executive producers I think it’s an element that we need to discuss, if you are not happy with directors and the channel then open the channel of communication. There is a way to keep everybody satisfied.” Back to her latest role, she has been cast as Manoko Ledwaba in SABC2’s first-ever scripted Xitsonga drama, “Giyani: Land of Blood”.

But first, she revisits the past year, which was, admittedly, a tough one for the industry. She said: “It is very exciting that the industry is opening up, it has been very hard for a lot of artists to not be able to work, work was very limited. “Even though I worked on ‘How To Ruin Christmas’ and ‘Isono’ there was a lot of projects that were put on hold.

“This has caused more anxiety and depression since artists deal with being freelancers on a daily. “Work is scarce and with the pandemic, it was worse. It was a blessing to get to work through the lockdown.” Interestingly, she was a fan of the show since season one.

“Yes, I watched the first season of ‘Giyani’. The first time I watched, my first thought was, ‘How am I not there?’ But I was obviously on another show and couldn’t have been on ‘Giyani’. Rami Chuene on the set of “Giyani: Land of Blood”. Picture: Lesole Snap Productions Of course, her dream was realised for the second season. She laughed: “To say I’m over the moon about being part of the cast would be a grave understatement. When I heard about the return, I put my hand up. I was like, ‘Pick me! choose me! I swear I’ll be amazing!’

“‘Giyani: Land Of Blood’ is a story we need and deserve. It resonates with me in so many ways. “It is fast-paced, trendy, a story of today that’s very inclusive, set in a backdrop of rich Limpopo languages, with the merging and flow of cultures. It is so home. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that?” In unpacking her character’s traits and the upsets she comes with, Chuene said: “Manoko is a bubbly and yet very dark character.

“She is feisty, headstrong and set in her ways. A very good parent and wife who understands the importance of family. “She knows how to deal with those that undermine and cross her and knows how to take care of those who take care of her. There will be fire, tension, blood and a death here and there.” Of course, in anticipation of the new season, fans have already forgiven her for hoodwinking them.