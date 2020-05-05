EntertainmentTvLocal
Rami Chuene's tips for those filming during level 4 lockdown

By Alyssia Birjalal

Now that the film and television industry are back in business amid the Covid-19 global pandemic, actress Rami Chuene took to Twitter to school her fellow friends in the industry.  

In a thread, she said actors should seek legal advice before signing any "indemnity form" before going back to work. 

She went on to outline some of the things they would be signing for in a way that was easy to understand. 

She said in basic English that the person signing the form will undertake that they understand and appreciate fully the risks, hazards and dangers involved with being present in the workplace during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The reason she warned her fellow industry friends was so that they do not get "shocked" when they are "liable for doctor's fee". 

"We all want to earn a living akere. We need those episodes too. Also, we love our work. Go work guys, this is just so you know and don’t get shocked when you’re liable for doctor’s fees. You’re willingly taking the risk and can’t come back to sue anyone. Go work but be safe.

