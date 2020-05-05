Rami Chuene's tips for those filming during level 4 lockdown

Now that the film and television industry are back in business amid the Covid-19 global pandemic, actress Rami Chuene took to Twitter to school her fellow friends in the industry. In a thread, she said actors should seek legal advice before signing any "indemnity form" before going back to work. She went on to outline some of the things they would be signing for in a way that was easy to understand. She said in basic English that the person signing the form will undertake that they understand and appreciate fully the risks, hazards and dangers involved with being present in the workplace during the Covid-19 pandemic.

#DearArtist before you sign that ‘indemnity form’ please seek legal advice or o tlo kaka. Here are some of the clauses in the form you’re agreeing to. — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) May 4, 2020

....that I understand and appreciate fully the risks, hazards and dangers involved with being present in the workplace during the COVID 19 pandemic... — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) May 4, 2020

...that I am working voluntarily and have not been forced or coerced into working. I am fully aware that my employment is not at risk, should I choose not to work during the COVID 19... — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) May 4, 2020

... I accept the 'standard employment conditions of contract' of Producer and I voluntarily assume the risk inherent in choosing to work during the COVID 19 level 4 lockdown and I, together with my heirs, executors and administrators hereby release the Channel and Producer... — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) May 4, 2020

... its officers, servants, agents and representatives, from any duty or care towards me, in connection with my participation in the television production and shooting of Production and from liability from all or any claims that could accrue to me or my heirs... — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) May 4, 2020

....executors and administrators arising out of my participation in the television production or in any related activities irrespective of whether such claim or claims arose through the negligence of any person, or from any of the risks, dangers... — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) May 4, 2020

.hazards inherent in the production or of any loss of, or damage to, any property from any cause whatsoever and I further indemnify and hold harmless associated persons against any claims howsoever the same may arise.



But then again #ShowMustGoOn so, let’s shoot! 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) May 4, 2020

The reason she warned her fellow industry friends was so that they do not get "shocked" when they are "liable for doctor's fee".

"We all want to earn a living akere. We need those episodes too. Also, we love our work. Go work guys, this is just so you know and don’t get shocked when you’re liable for doctor’s fees. You’re willingly taking the risk and can’t come back to sue anyone. Go work but be safe.