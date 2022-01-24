Randall Abrahams & Unathi Nkayi exit 'Idols SA'

The upcoming season of “Idols SA” is undergoing some major changes, especially when it comes to its judges tables. After being on the judging panel for 17 seasons, Randall Abrahams will not be returning to the long-running singing competition.

Mzansi Magic confirmed that Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi would not be returning for the upcoming season of “Idols”, after their contracts were not renewed. “We are taking a fresh approach to the judging panel to retain audiences and stay competitive in the Sunday night timeslot,” says Shirley Adonisi, channel director: local entertainment channels at M-Net. Nkayi has been with the show for 10 incredible seasons. The media personality took to Instagram to pen a thank you note to her supporters.

She posted an image of herself on the “Idols SA” judging panel and spoke about her time on the popular singing show in her caption. "To every contestant who stood in front of us. From the ones brave enough to share with us their hopes. I don’t take lightly the act of doing that for the world to see. “An honour I will always hold. Thank you for trusting me as one of your judges," she said.

Nkayi in her post also spoke to her former bosses, a sign that their agreement may not have ended on a sour note. “I can never thank you enough Anneke, for making that call asking me to join the ’Idols’ family. Gav and Prozza thank you for trusting me with such a great responsibility,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) The channel in its statement also had nothing but positive words for the two personalities who had become a firm part of the show.

Abrahams was part of the show from scratch and was the only judge who managed to stay on for so long from the original panel – Gareth Cliff and Marah Louw. “Mzansi Magic would like to thank both Randall and Unathi for their contribution to discovering new talent and launching the careers of so many. We salute these great icons of South African entertainment and thank them both for a great innings on Idols. Randall and Unathi have demonstrated high levels of professionalism and made an impact on the South African entertainment scene that will continue to be felt for some time to come. We wish them well in their endeavours.”