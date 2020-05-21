Rapulana Seiphemo joins Mzansi Magic’s 'The Queen'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

First, it was the return of SK Khoza then news that Brenda Ngxoli and Kuli Roberts would be joining "The Queen" and now its Rapulana Seiphemo. Rapulana is the latest star to join the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela after what seemed like a mass exodus with the departure of Rami Chuene, Dineo Langa, Zenande Mfenyana, Motsoaledi Setumo and even Shona Ferguson. The veteran actor joins the telenovela as Hector Sebata. Described as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, Hector enters the world of Tembisa as a high-ranking police colonel with a penchant for the narcotics trade. Charming and ambitious, Hector is expected to shake things up for the Khoza family.

“Mzansi Magic’s The Queen continues to entertain viewers with its star-studded cast and unpredictable plots and twists. Packed with suspense and drama, this is local storytelling at its best,” said Nomsa Philiso, Director of M-Net Local Entertainment Channels.

Known best for his role as Tau Mogale on Generations and then "Generations The Legacy", Rapulana studied towards a BA in Theatre Arts in the USA.

When he returned to South Africa in 1995 he started teaching at Fuba Academy, before moving on to the Sibikwa Community Theatre Group in 1996 and becoming a Wits University tutor in 1997.

He featured in several productions, including "The Merchant of Venice "(1991), "Saturday Night at the Palace" written by Paul Slabolepszy (1993), the "Piano Lesson" written by August Wilson (1996), "The Blacks" directed by Ultza and Martin Duncan, which showcased both locally and in Stockholm's Stadsteater. He has also starred in "Muvhango", "Isidingo" and "Tjovitjo".

He is one of the few actors who can claim to be a box office hit, thanks to his movies, Jerusalema, Paradise Stop and White Wedding, being a hit with audiences.

He is currently playing Tau Mogale on "Generations: The Legacy". This marks a reunion for him and Connie Ferguson, who played his wife, Karabo Moroka, during their time on "Generations".

Season 5 of "The Queen" kicks off this July and will grace screens every weekday at 9 pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.