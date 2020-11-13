Rebecca Malope set to appear on 'Behind The Story' with Pearl Thusi

In an all-new episode of “Behind The Story”, Pearl Thusi has a heart to heart with the African Queen of Gospel, Dr Rebecca Malope. The new episode sees the multi-award winning singer open up to Thusi about her impoverished upbringing. Before the glitz and glam the gospel star worked on a tobacco farm at a very young age. The star discusses the trauma of losing her mother who later emerged, after she was thrown in the Crocodile River by her abusive father. Malope is set to take viewers through her musical journey, which dates back to the 80s when she won a talent show that led her to stardom.

The gospel icon will also reminisce about the bubble-gum music days and her first interaction with the late legend Brenda Fassie and Vinolia Mashego.

Thusi gives viewers an intimate look behind the real story of Africa’s A-listers telling their stories in exclusive, candid conversations.

In season 4, Thusi hit it out the park with big names in the industry sitting down to chat to her on the show.

Viewers got to see the likes of rapper Cassper Nyovest, the multitalented Khanyi Mbau and music artist Tiwa Savage.

Aside from the show, Thusi recently received two nominated at the KZN Entertainment Awards under the categories Best TV Presenter: Female for “Behind The Story” and Best Actress.

Catch Dr Rebecca Malope on “Behind The Story” on Saturday, November 14 at 6.30pm on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129).

The show repeats on Wednesday at 10pm.