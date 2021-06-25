'Reyka' opens the Monte-Carlo Television Festival

The festival took place from June 18 to 22 at the Grimaldi Forum.

"Reyka“, starring Kim Engelbrecht and British actor Iain Glen, is the first local TV series to have ever opened at the festival making it a prestigious honour for ”Reyka“, giving the audience its first critical look at the series on a global stage.

It is also the first local crime thriller produced jointly by UK production company, Fremantle.

The series follows the story of how a deranged banana farmer, Angus Speelman (Glen), abducts Reyka (Engelbrecht) at the age of 12 during the heightened period of South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994, and holds her captive for many years.