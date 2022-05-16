Rosemary Zimu returns to e.tv’s ‘Scandal!’

Actress Rosemary Zimu is fast becoming a popular face on our screens. She currently acts in Netflix’s newest African series, “Savage Beauty”, which made its global debut on May 12 and is currently the second most watched show in South Africa.

Zimu plays Zinhle, a mysterious young woman with a tragic past, who single-mindedly pursues revenge on a powerful family. And, on Thursday, Zimu will return to e.tv, where she reprises her role as Lily Juice on “Scandal!” She plays an entrepreneur, who is looking for ways to promote herself as talent manager. Lily Juice seeks help from everyone working in television.

As her role progresses she proves to be a skilled string puller. The multi-talented Zimu, who is, by qualification, a labour lawyer, chose acting over practising law. She said, during a recent interview on “The Dan Nicholl Show”, that studying to become a lawyer was meant to be “the” path, but not really “her” path in life.

“I don’t think it was really my path though, I studied, I stayed at school – I had to – but it was never my path, it was always for my parents. But this, what I am doing now is definitely me – all me,” she said. She said she had been acting for a very long time. “When I was younger, my grandmother – every time we had no electricity – would make us act things out that we just saw on TV, so she really drilled this acting thing in to me,” Zimu shared.

