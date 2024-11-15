S3 cancels Miss Universe live broadcast following Mia Le Roux's withdrawal

Local broadcaster S3 will no longer be televising the Miss Universe pageant finale as planned. This comes on the back of Miss SA Mia Le Roux pulling out of the competition during the preliminary rounds for health reasons.

The Miss South Africa organisation supported Le Roux’s decision because her health matters more than a crown. “Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period. Her health and well-being are our utmost priority. We stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health. “Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps toward recovery,” read a statement from the organisation.

After careful consideration, S3 decided that they would no longer be broadcasting the finale since South Africa was not in the running. “S3 regrets to inform viewers that, due to Mia Le Roux's withdrawal from the 2024 Miss Universe Pageant, the channel will no longer broadcast this year's contest on Sunday, November 17, 2024,” read the channel statement. Mia Le Roux had to exit the Miss Universe competition due to health reasons. Picture: Instagram. Le Roux, crowned Miss South Africa on August 10, said she was grateful for all the love and support her fellow South Africans have shown her throughout her Miss Universe journey.

“I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe. Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me. “However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength,” she said. While some South Africans were disappointed at the broadcaster’s cancellation because they were looking forward to seeing other girls on stage, others were satisfied with S3’s decision to pull the plug.