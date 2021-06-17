SA celebrities join kykNET’s ’Slank’ season 6

Well known South African celebrities will be a part of kykNET’s new season of the popular lifestyle show “Slank”. With the help of doctors and dietitians, the show focuses on participants eating habits as they are encouraged to lead healthier lifestyles. The sixth season starts on July 4.

Producer Stephan Neethling says: “We are not only going to look at losing weight, but also at other health problems. In the new season, five well-known personalities with a wide range of problems and goals will take viewers on their journey to a healthier life,” he said. He said singer and TV presenter Pieter Koen and his wife, Lotie, have different weight goals, while sportsman turned photographer, Johan, also known as Trompie van den Bergh says his weight got out of hand. “Because of a lack of exercise, he lost control of his weight. His journey starts where he weighs 212 kg with the hope that he can shed at least 60 kg,” says Neethling.

Another star, singer Manuel Escorcio wants to lead a healthier life and get his diabetes under control while singer and actress Bianca le Grange, wants to lose weight with the hope of falling pregnant before she turns 40. Neethling says the new season of “Slank” will again show viewers that well-known people have the same struggles as them. “We all have challenges when it comes to weight, self-image, medical problems, and such.

“Our team of experts helps the people on the show, but in turn, viewers learn from it by identifying their own problems. “The show gives a platform for people to learn and take the journey with the participants and also help themselves,” said Neethling. “Slank” presenter, Leandie du Randt said: “This season is going to be extra entertaining because of the participants.