The SABC announced that after 21 years, SABC 3’s Isidingo would air its final episode on March 12, 2020. Pictured is Robert Whitehead who famously played Barker Haines on the show. Picture: Isidingo/Twitter

Johannesburg - After a full week of speculation, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) finally confirmed reports that SABC 3’s Isidingo was cancelled, and many on social media were left heartsore by the news. The show which has been on TV for 21 years, is expected air its final episode on March 12, 2020.

“The decision to decommission Isidingo was informed by a number of factors which includes poor audience ratings during the time slot, decline in revenue and poor return on investment," SABC acting group executive: television, David Makubyane said.

"The organisation was faced with no option but to review the performance of all programmes on the channel that are not performing and to ensure that the channel’s content is competitive and commercially viable.”

SABC said that in line with the channel’s future strategic direction, Isidingo was one of the programmes that would not be recommissioned for the new fiscal from April 2020.