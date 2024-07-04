SABC 2 to spoil viewers with a trip down memory lane with retro episodes of ‘Muvhango’

Following the surprise announcement of the end of SABC 2’s long running soapie ‘Muvhango’, the channel has announced that they will be taking viewers on a trip down memory lane with reruns of season one of the soapie. The announcement was made in a video featuring some of the popular cast members such as Liteboho Molise and Innocentia Manchidi, shared on all the social media platforms.

‘Muvhango’ debuted in 1997, broadcasting once a week and grew to become a daily soapie. The decision to broadcast the retro episode forms part of SABC 2’s celebration of 30 years of democracy and provide viewers a chance to witness some of the historical moments of the production that some viewers might have missed. “’Muvhango’ is the first ever Tshivenda television drama and has presented South African citizens who have not travelled to Venda with an opportunity to have a closer glance at one of the most beautiful places in the country.

“The episodes aim to celebrate the success that ‘Muvhango’ has been to the SABC and the South African citizens. Having been on air for 27 years is a massive milestone and reflects the remarkable talent of the cast and crew of this production and its management team,” read a statement from the channel. SABC 2 in their statement, however, did not address the future of ‘Muvhango’ or the end of the road for the long-running soapie. Viewers have responded with mixed reactions online towards the news of the broadcasts of season one and two.