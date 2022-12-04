SABC 2 viewers in for a treat as cooking show ‘Spyskaart’ returns

SABC2 has announced the return of cooking show “Spyskaart” (menu), which is set to hit screens on December 6. Viewers should prepare for a feast as celebrity chef Yolani Abrahams returns as the host of season 3, accompanied by a brand-new co-host, chef Kevin Reed.

Airing at 7pm, the show’s unique selling point is that it celebrates South African in-season ingredients, sticking to the freshest dishes, with a mission to achieve a source-to-service, farm-to-fork, and producer-to-plate standard. In a light-hearted competition style, the chef-presenter duo will create a two-course menu. The show starts with an invitation from a top chef for the presenters to visit his or her restaurant. Chefs Abrahams and Reed are then each allocated one of the chef’s favourite local ingredients, which they have to use as a hero in their dishes.

The two then have a few hours to source these ingredients and prepare their dishes using the hero ingredient. At the end of the day, the featured chef comes to taste the final creations and name the winning dish. Head of programming Jacqui Hlongwane said: “’Spyskaart’ makes a return at the perfect time in the South African calendar. Traditionally, the festive season is a time to take a well-deserved break, and is characterised by family reunions, great company with friends, music, and of course good food.

