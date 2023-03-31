SABC News gets a face lift

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has flipped the script with brand new additions and line-up changes to SABC News. SABC recently announced the appointment of Lumko Jimlongo as editor of SABC News – the 24-hour news channel on DStv 404, with effect from April 1.

Jimlongo is an award-winning journalist and multi-skilled media professional with a career that spans over 18 years. He has risen through the ranks and held various positions in the newsroom including that of executive producer of the SABC’s flagship news breakfast show, “Morning Live”. SABC’s group executive for News and Current Affairs, Moshoeshoe Monare, said: “This appointment comes at a time when the News Channel is implementing changes that will assist in retaining its position as the most trusted news source.”

SABC News adds “Unfiltered” with the introduction of academic and renowned podcast host Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh. The show will bring hard-hitting interviews that take an in-depth look into issues beyond the headlines. It will feature twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8pm to 9pm. Former SABC News politics reporter Mbali Thethani returns as an anchor on the daily news wrap show, “Late Edition”, from 9pm to midnight.

Together with Flo Letoaba, they will wrap up the news of the day and give viewers an opportunity to catch up on these, as well as late breaking stories. Liezle Wilson will move to anchor “SA Today”, weekdays from 2pm to 5pm. Asanda Magaqa also makes her return to the SABC News division. She will host weekend slots “Week-In-Review” and “The Week Ahead”, between 1pm and 2pm Saturdays and Sundays.