SABC wants in on viewership action but is the investment in local shows like 'uBettina Wethu' helping?

When it comes to entertainment options, viewers have the option of content on pay-TV, free-to-air channels as well as several streaming platforms. And SABC is determined to get a piece of viewership action. Aside from signing a recent distribution agreement with eMedia Investments, which will see SABC1, 2 and 3 - along with a standalone sports channel - carried on OpenView, the public broadcaster is investing in home-grown content with several offerings on the cards, including: “Shayi’round”, a travel show and “Too Hot To Be Single”, a dating game offering. Last week kicked off with the highly-anticipated “uBettina Wethu”, a local version of the international hit series, “Ugly Betty”. Now using a successful international series as a blueprint for a local offering isn’t something new. It’s been done countless times before.

Of course, its success lies in the execution. And it can go horribly wrong.

Having watched every single episode of “Ugly Betty”, I was curious to see how the home-grown version would interpret the comedy-drama, which saw a Plain Jane planted her at the epicentre of vanity central as the newbie at a prominent fashion magazine.

Although she mostly bungled her way through situations, Betty’s heroism always shone through as did her strong family values.

Back to “uBettina Wethu”, I am far from being blown away.

The series revolves around Bettina (Betty) Sikhakhane (Farieda Metsileng) accidentally bagging a job at Nubia Magazine.

She is employed as the personal assistant to the new editor-in-chief, Dingani Jiyane (Zweli Dube), who is a playboy of note. And she has her work cut out for her.

The show also stars Tsholofelo Mashishi and Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi.

To be blunt, the writers play it terribly safe with the storytelling and forgot to inject a bit of fun and light-heartedness into the narrative.

Also, Betty fits in more than she stands out.

This goes against the whole Betty model, which is built around her zero sense of style, atrocious wardrobe coordination, bushy eyebrows and braces.

While Metsileng channels the integrity and drive of the character, the blunders, which are meant to be a built-in flaw, is not as transparent.

Maybe this adaptation will redeem itself at some point. I just don’t know if I have the patience or desire to wait it out.

“uBettina Wethu” airs on SABC1 every Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm.