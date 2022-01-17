SABC2’s ’Ou Toppies’ explores life in a retirement home

A new Afrikaans sitcom, ’Ou Toppies’, explores the lives of four strangers who become “family” after meeting in a retirement home.

Four elderly men from different backgrounds find themselves living under the same roof. They now need to accept the inevitable and each other and find the fun in ageing.

Boetus (Tobie Cronje) is an ex-actor who moves into a small retirement home, the only building left on land owned by a conglomerate which would love to bulldoze it and develop an estate.

He is forced to rub shoulders with ex-musician/hustler, Jabu Chili, an ex-army commander, George De Bruin, a former food and beverage manager, Alvin Adonis, and a gorgeous, retired doctor, Gloria.