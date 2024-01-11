Samkelo Ndlovu and Pallance Dladla among the dynamic faces joining ‘Reyka’

International Emmy nominated and four time South African Television Award winning series ‘Reyka’ is back for season two with a host of new characters and powerhouse performances. Detective Reyka Gama (Kim Engelbrecht - ‘Dominion’, ‘The Flash’) returns and has been seconded to the Durban Harbour Police Station where she’s busy building the profile of a killer who targets couples at a coastal lookout spot called Lover’s Lane.

The assailant is a sinister enigma who finishes his male victims off in a cold and clinical fashion yet shows remorse – even protectiveness – over female victims. Season two introduces a host of new faces, including Samkelo Ndlovu (’Adulting’) playing Detective Ayanda Jali, who becomes Reyka's friend and confidant. This season also features Pallance Dladla (’DAM’) as Zee, a social justice vlogger and internet personality.

Zee grew up in a children's shelter and is now a social justice vlogger and internet personality.

He struggles with issues of boundaries and self-esteem - caught between his feelings for Ayanda and his own insecurities. The indomitable Head of the Search and Rescue unit, Captain Leon Lombard played by Frank Rautenbach (’Lioness’, ‘The Bang Bang Club’) is an adrenaline junkie like Tanner, and there’s a romantic attraction between him and Reyka. Lemogang Tsipa (’Shaka iLembe’, ‘The Republic’) plays the handyman Tokkie. Isolated, he’s a good looking and slightly strange young man who was brought up in the children’s home where he now works.

Other new faces include legendary thespian Sello Maake Ncube ('The Herd', 'The Queen'), comic and actor Joey Rasdien ('Bunny Chow'), Zane Meas ('Ludik'), Tamara Skye, Kira Wilkinson ('Black Beauty'), Wayne van Rooyen ('Fiela se Kind'), Deon Lotz ('Skoonheid',), Trudi van Rooy ('Skemerdans') and Nicky Rebelo ('Good Life').