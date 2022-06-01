‘Sarafina!’ returns to TV for 30 year celebration

Thirty years ago, Anant Singh’s “Sarafina!” took the world by storm as it made it’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival followed by a 20 minute standing ovation. Now, in celebration of the milestone, e.tv has partnered with Singh and Videovision Entertainment to broadcast the film on June16, while Nu Metro will host exclusive cinema screenings in Joburg, Durban and Cape Town on Wednesday, June 15.

The beautifully-crafted period piece that touched the hearts of millions of people stars world renowned actors like Oscar winner, Whoopi Goldberg, Leleti Khumalo, John Kani, Miriam Makeba, and Mbongeni Ngema. It tells the story of Sarafina (Khumalo) a young black South African struggling for freedom during apartheid. A movement to make Afrikaans the official language in her school leads her to protest in the streets with her fellow students before tragedy strikes, which today is known as the ‘Soweto Uprising’.

“My journey with ‘Sarafina!’ was 35 years ago when I saw the play at the Market Theatre. “I was moved and felt that I had to make a film about this amazing play and the rest is history. “The important aspect for me was that the film was based on the watershed event of June 16, 1976 which changed the course of South Africa’s history,” said Singh.

Adding that it was made shortly after Nelson Mandela was released from prison. “We were fortunate to have had his support to make the film and have him as guest of honour at the premiere of the film. “Today, 30 years later, we are delighted to be sharing our film, which perpetuates the contribution of the heroes of 1976 to our democracy, with the viewers of e.tv.”

South African premiere of “Sarafina!” in 1992 with Nelson Mandela, Fatima Meer, Miriam Makeba, Leleti Khumalo, Mbongeni Ngema and Anant Singh. Singh who was at the Cannes Film Festival last week felt a moment of nostalgia as he walked on the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals where he met officials of the festival, who could scarcely believe that it was 30 years since the momentous world premiere of “Sarafina!” at Cannes. Marisa Hendricks, e.tv content specialist said the channel first broadcast the film 20 years ago but it has remained an audience favourite and an important milestone in South African cinema. Catch “Sarafina!” on June 16, at 3.05pm on e.tv, with repeats on eMovies on Friday and Saturday.