Season 2 of ‘Too Hot To Be Single’ returns to SABC1

SABC1 has announced the return of season 2 of ‘Too Hot To Be Single’, starting from February 1 at 9pm. Presented by modern-day cupid Lawrence Maleka, ‘Too Hot to Be Single’ is a modern-day dating game show designed to find a match for people who rate themselves as hot property.

The show uses recognisable methods from dating apps and social media. Set in studio, ‘Too Hot to Be Single’ features a hot single looking for an equally hot date. Six hopeful matches go through a series of trials to impress the singles. Segment by segment, the single eliminates options until there is one match.

‘Too Hot To Be Single’, produced by Mirror Effect Media, recorded 26 episodes of season 2 in 2022, with SABC1 broadcasting only 13 episodes in 2022. The remaining 13 episodes will be flighted from February 1 as the show finds hot singles their dream match. Meet some of the singles for the upcoming episodes:

Khayakazi A qualified nurse and social media fundi, Khayakazi is looking for that special someone to mend and care for her heart. Snez

Snez has run the singles circuit and is looking for a serious candidate to commit to. Sonia Multi-faceted Sonia usually refers to herself as M’sawu’frican princess because of her diverse heritage, a combination from Mozambique, Swaziland, and South Africa.

Andrew Andrew, the laid-back software engineer, enters the chat, and what is he looking for? A lady who ticks off all the boxes and balances out this brainy ambivert in his everyday life.

Motheo Motheo, the effortlessly beautiful Mahikeng born hot single, is looking for a new crush to pass her vibe check.