Secrets and lies aplenty in new drama ’Judas Kiss’

SABC1’s newest Sunday offering gives viewers a big dose of hate, lies, betrayal and revenge.

“Judas Kiss”, starting on June 6 at 7.30pm, hosts a bevy of South African actors including “Dead Places” actor, Marcus Mabusela in the lead as the charming Judas alongside Angela Sithole who is well known for her roles on “Lithapo”, “Knuckle City ” and Netflix’s “Diamond City“ .

Sithole plays the role of Judas’ wife, Nandi, a straight talker and walker in her career and personal life.

The drama unfolds when we are introduced to the Muhali family and their secrets. Their home is turned into a real battlefield when the “celebrity” power couple gets into war over Judas’ biggest betrayal.

Judas is a charming street-smart husband to Nandi and the brand manager of their construction business which he is soon turning into a reality TV show because of his love for the limelight, making sure that the company is the talk of town.

Judas spins Nandi’s architectural designs into millions of rands worth of contracts that match Nandi’s work.

When Nandi horrifyingly finds him feasting on a meal not served by her, the Muhali home turns into a war zone as Nandi prepares and serves her husband the one meal best served cold – revenge.

Thrown into the mix is Zamazulu, Nandi’s sister, played by Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who betrays her sister in the worst possible way.

Other cast members to be featured in this intriguing new drama series are Kabelo Moalusi, Cedric A Fourie, Makhosana Ndlovu, Hastings Muravha and Hayley Owen Watters.

Watch “Judas Kiss” every Sunday at 7.30pm on SABC1.