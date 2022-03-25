'Seng’khathele' and 'Abazali' renewed for new seasons

Mzansi Wethu is the channel to watch on Saturday nights if you are looking for love-gone-wrong reality shows. “Seng’khathele”, the show that had viewers on the edge of their seats during its first three seasons, will be returning to Mzansi Wethu for an impressive fourth season.

“Abazali”, the show about parents seeking access to their children, also makes a comeback with season 2. Hosted by South African actress Lerato Mvelase, “Seng’khathele” follows lovers who want to walk away from their relationships for various reasons, from lack of attraction to abusive situations. Over the years it has become one of the most popular and talked-about shows on the channel, with Mvelase’s straightforward yet understanding approach loved by viewers.

Going from the complications of love to the complexities of parenting, “Abazali” deals with parents or guardians who are being denied access to their children. Host Thato Molamu on “Abazali”. Picture: Supplied Hosted by Thato Molamu, season 1 delicately dealt with the very sensitive and highly charged topic and saw 11 of the 13 parents or guardians on the show regain access to their children. It has become one of the channel’s most-watched shows. Legal expert Stanley Malematja returns to continue his work helping those in need in “Abazali”.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said the shows’ popularity is unmeasured. “It’s a testament to its popularity that ’Seng’khathele’ is back for an incredible fourth season. ’Abazali’ has also resonated strongly with our viewers, hence its return for a second season. “Mzansi Wethu is bringing out some of the best reality on television, and these are the kind of shows many viewers resonate with,” said Adonisi.

