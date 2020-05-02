Shaka set to return on 'The Queen'

Remember when Taylor on "The Bold and the Beautiful" died but was brought back to life? Or when Stefano on "Days of our Lives" died after he was was shot and fell into a fire but was magically brought back to life?

Well, in a dramatic move that could only ever happen on soapies like "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "Days of our Lives", a favourite character on one of Mzansi's most popular soapies will be returning from the dead.

Mzansi Magic announced that SK Khoza who played Shaka on "The Queen" will be making a comeback. This comes after Shaka, who viewers were introduced to in season one of the hit show four years ago, was killed off the show last year.

Neither the channel or Ferguson Films who produce the show have said how he will return but when news of his departure broke in September last year, fans created a petition to bring him back.

The channel also announced that former "Isibaya" stars, Jessica Nkosi and Menzi Ngubane will also be joining the show.