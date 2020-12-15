Shalima Mkongi makes return to TV in SAC1’s 'Amazing Grace'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Fresh off of the success of Showmax original movie, Rage, Shalima Mkongi makes a return to TV screens on SABC1’s new Sunday prime-time limited series, Amazing Grace. The local drama follows the life of Grace, a recently orphaned student who turns to ungodly ways to make ends meet and support her young siblings. She is born-again and falls in love with Sipho, a pastor-elect at his outreach. Concealing details about her sordid past fails when the secrets reach the wrong ears. A scene from "Amazing Grace". Picture: Supplied. Mkongi said women carry a huge burden in a patriarchal society.

“We all know how it is.

“It is a system designed to disempower women’s experience.

“It’s sad that many women will never amount to their true potential because of how life is set up,” she said.

Mkongi continued: “This project has taught me so much about that and to never judge people’s stories, we have no idea what they do to survive.”

She says she loves what she does because it awards her the privilege of having to be in someone’s story.

“It’s given me so much perspective and understanding of the human experience as a whole.

“I will forever be grateful.

“May we be able to tell more stories like this and collaborate and make the South African film and TV industry great,” said Mkongi.

The South African actress, presenter and voice artist is best known for her roles as Sihle in Showmax’s Rage, Nthabiseng and Portia on Mzansi Magic’s Isithembiso and Nkululeko respectively and Ashanti on SABC2's Keeping Score.

Her theatre performances includes roles in productions like The Crucible, Titus Andronicus, A Raisin in the Sun, Kill Me Please, Wounds to the Face and Stranger Hear Myself.

And among others things owns her own swimsuit label, Limakinis.

Amazing Grace started Sunday, December 13 at 8pm on SABC1 (DStv 191).