Shannon Esra returns to steal the show in compelling second season of ‘Lioness’

I’ve said this before and I will say it again, Shannon Esra is an absolute revelation in M-Net’s “Lioness”, which returned for a second instalment on Thursday. Talk about a benchmark performance, Esra, who planted her feet in the industry in SABC3’s pioneering soapie at the time, “Isidingo”, raises the bar in the crime drama.

Story continues below Advertisement

Over the years, she’s earned her stripes as an actress with gravitas. Let’s not forget her performance in “Still Breathing” or her making history as Sandra Stein, a character who crossed over into different worlds in several telenovelas: “The Throne”, “The River” and “The Queen”. Produced by Ochre Moving Pictures, the names attached to this show from the cast to the creative team is part of the industry heavyweights.

Ilse van Hemert’s Midas touch is unmistakable as she wears the hats of showrunner and head writer. She shares the story and director credits with David Cordon and Rolie, Nikiwe, respectively. And the talented Mitzi Booysen is the script editor. And this certainly plays a big part in ensuring the success of a second instalment. After all, it’s not standard industry practice to see crime dramas renewed in SA. Now the first season was a masterful offering with plenty of cliffhanger moments to keep viewers on tenterhooks from episode to episode.

Story continues below Advertisement

This 10-part offering maintains the momentum. And the slick title sequence oozes mystery, danger and deception. For those unfamiliar with the show, “Lioness”, with its very “Double-Jeopardy”-esque feel, centred on Samantha “Sam” Hugo (Esra), who was convicted of fraud ahead of the death of her husband Adrian (Jacques Bessenger). After spending several years behind bars, she is released and moves in with her bohemian mother, Charlotte (Fiona Ramsay).

Story continues below Advertisement

Having lost so much of her life, Sam tries to rebuild her fractured relationship with her children, especially with the youngest, Caitlyn (Avianah Abrahams), who is raised by Sam’s sister-in-law, Meghan (Natasha Sutherland). And she learns that her deceased husband is alive and well, living across the border, having planted roots with Bianca Curtis (Carla Classen) and their two children. Frank Rautenbach as Jason in Lioness 2. Picture: Supplied Like a dog with a bone, Sam is unrelenting in getting justice and making Adrian pay.

Season two picks up from the aftermath of Sam’s actions with Adrian’s judge brother Jason (Frank Rautenbach) going from foe to friend. The mood in episode one is tense as Sam and Jason team up to save Liam (Joshua Eady) from a fate they feel is unfair. Unfortunately, Miranda (Jazzara Jazzlyn) isn’t keen on being complicit in the cover-up of her father’s accidental murder.

As Sam builds her life again by helping those who were similarly wrongfully convicted, she is also exonerated of the crime she was imprisoned for as new evidence comes to light, proving that her husband faked his death. Meanwhile, the loose ends in the saga start unravelling when Sam’s story grabs headlines prompting Bianca to move back to Joburg to find out what happened to her husband. The more Bianca probes, the more unsettled Sam becomes.

And so everyone in the cover-up, including her best friend Amo (Nokuthula Mavuso) and her husband Sifiso (Terrence Ngwila), who was the CFO of Adrian’s investment company, find themselves walking on eggshells with Bianca on an unrelenting mission to get answers. #lionesssa #tvseries #shannonesra #safilmchronicles #dstv #showmax ♬ original sound - SA Film Chronicles @safilmchronicle LIONESS - Season 2 | Trailer M-Net's (DStv 101) edgy thriller drama, Lioness, returns for its second season onon Thursday, 26 January 2023. #mnet Fiercely protective of her kids, Sam tries to put out fires, literally and figuratively, as she also starts over with Jason, who still has a few skeletons in his closet. Aside from the gender-based violence theme, which featured strongly in season one, season two includes sexual abuse.

Every episode ends on a nail-biting note. It is adroitly directed with the drama wonderfully offset by the suspense. As before, Esra carries this show with the prowess we have come to expect from her. She is confident, impactful and engaging to watch as she explores a wide gamut of emotions from mother and lover to ex-con. Honestly, every actor is a marvel to watch as they own their characters. And what a joy it is to see stalwart actress Vinette Ebrahim join the cast as Bianca’s supporting mother.